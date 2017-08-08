St. Joseph Woman Hurt in Crash With Semi

RICE - A St. Joseph woman was hurt when the car she was driving collided with a semi. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened on Highway 10 in Rice at about 12:15 p.m. Monday.

Twenty-eight-year-old Jennifer Peterson of St. Joseph was going north on Highway 10 when the State Patrol says a westbound semi pulled out in front of her at North Gateway Drive.

Peterson was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The semi driver, 62-year-old Elizabeth Trakel of Turtle Lake, Wisconsin, was not hurt.