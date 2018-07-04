St. Joseph Receives Small City Rehabilitation Grant

ST. JOSEPH -- St. Joseph has been approved for a 2018 Minnesota Small Cities Development Program grant for $178,624.

The money comes from the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The program provides low to moderate income homeowners with assistance to finish repairs to their homes. Some highlights are 0% interest deferred, forgivable loan with a 7-year term. Some approved repairs are roofing, siding, window and door replacements and new furnaces.

To be eligible you'll have to own the home, meet income requirements and be located within a certain target area. Once St. Joseph completes the environmental review, a kickoff meeting will be scheduled. For questions contact Ed Zimny with the Central Minnesota Housing Partnership at ed@cmhp.net.

Map of the target area: