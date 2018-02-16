St. Joseph Organization To Host 25th Annual Ice Fishing Contest

ST. JOSEPH --Grab your family for an afternoon of fun out on Kraemer Lake Saturday.

The St. Joseph Rod and Gun Club is hosting their annual ice fishing tournament. Club President Duane Scepaniak says the tournament has grown since it began 25-years ago.

"It originally started out as a tournament for kids and then it grew where the adults wanted to fish too. So it's grown into a pretty good tournament for the community."

Over $3,000 in prizes will be given away throughout the afternoon, including prizes for the top three largest fish. The first 200 kids 15 and under will get a free piece of fishing gear.

Scepaniak says he loves seeing the smiles fishing brings to the kids faces.

"You don't receive any monetary reward doing this, the smile is worth more than that. I enjoy meeting people, I enjoy visiting with the community and I enjoy giving away the prizes."

Fishing goes from 12:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tickets for the tournament are $15 in advance or $20 at the lake for adults and $10 for kids.

Scepaniak says all proceeds will go back to the club to help fund their various community activities.