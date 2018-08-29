St. Joseph Man Charged With Sexually Assaulting Girl [VIDEO]

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Joseph man is charged with sexually assaulting a teenage girl multiple times over the last three years.

The Stearns County Attorney's Office has charged 35-year-old Joseph Langner with two counts of 1st-degree criminal sexual conduct with a person under 16-years-old and a significant relationship.

St. Joseph police met with a 14-year-old girl who has been living at a home with Langner. The girl told officers she moved into the home when she was 11-years-old and that's when the sexual assaults began.

According to the criminal complaint, Langner forced intercourse and other sex acts on the girl as recently as two weeks ago. The girl told officers there were multiple times from early March 2015 until August 18th of this year and would take place both in her bedroom and in Langner's bedroom.

Langner's next court appearance is scheduled for September 10th.