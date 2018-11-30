St. Joseph Hosting Tree Lighting Ceremony and Winterwalk

ST. JOSEPH -- St. Joseph is getting into the holiday spirit with a festive event.

The Winterwalk is taking place in downtown St. Joseph Friday from 5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

The event will feature music, refreshments and a luminary path. Kris Kringle will be stopping by to visit from the North Pole. He'll be in Heritage Hall from 6:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Also, a tree lighting ceremony will be held in front of the Church of St. Joseph in downtown. The ceremony will begin at 6:00 p.m. with carols. The Christmas tree is 25 feet tall.

Downtown businesses will have specials throughout the evening.