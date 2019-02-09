St. Joseph Hayloft Catches Fire

ST. JOSEPH -- The hayloft of a St. Joseph barn caught on fire on Friday afternoon. The incident happened at 29633 County Road 2 around 2:30 p.m.

The Stearns County Sheriff’s office says they received a call from 61-year-old Norbert Walz of St. Joseph reporting that his barn’s hayloft was on fire.

Nobody was hurt, and Sheriff Steve Soyka says Walz was able to get all of his livestock out of the barn to safety.

Walz says he was clearing snow when he accidentally hit the breaker box on the barn. Sparks from the box are believed to have started the fire.