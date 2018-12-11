St. Joseph Family Puts on Light-Show For All to See [VIDEO]

ST. JOSEPH -- For most families, a simple string of lights on the patio may do it for Christmas... for the Ritter family of St. Joseph, nothing less than a neighborhood level display will do.

The Ritters, dad Jon , mom Kelli and daughters Brielle and Brynlee have been putting on their Morningside Loop Lights Show for four years now. Jon Ritter says they put on the show for two main reasons. One, because of a neighbor's challenge. And, as a tribute to his late father.

"It's kind of a tribute to my father as well. He passed away about three and a half years ago in August 2015. He always decorated the house quite a bit, so we [my wife and I] thought we'd carry on the tradition for our kids."

As for their music choice, Jon says they try to keep it light for people who come watch.

"We get to pick the music and we try and pick some Christian, upbeat music that kind of has a message for people to listen to. Maybe not too traditional but a little different and upbeat. "

When it comes to how much it costs to run their light show every season? Jon says it only runs him about $30. If you're interested in seeing their show, head over to 802 Morningside Loop, St. Joseph, MN .

The show runs nightly from 5:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. When you get there, tune into 96.5 FM and enjoy.