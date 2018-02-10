St. Joseph Couple to be Involved in Winter Olympics

ST. JOSEPH (AP) — A central Minnesota couple will be involved in speed skating at the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, this month.

Orthopedic surgeon, Dr. Joel Shobe, will serve as medical adviser for short track speed skating, while Susan Shobe will be a referee for speed skating.

Joel Shobe has spent more than 20 years at St. Cloud Orthopedics. He'll mainly be supervising anti-doping testing and will also be providing medical care at the venue.

Susan Shobe was the St. Cloud State University's Nordic skiing coach from 1998-2006. Her family's history in speed skating sparked her interest.