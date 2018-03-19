St. Joseph City Council May Lower Asking Price for Former City Hall
ST. JOSEPH -- It was just over a year ago that city staff in St. Joseph moved into the new government center. Meanwhile, the old city hall has been sitting empty since then.
The city council plans to have a discussion Monday about what their options are for the building. City Administrator Judy Weyrens says one option is to lower the asking price.
We have had our old city hall on the market for a year with a realtor and that contract has come to an end. We're starting to question the price of the building. There is some repair work that needs to be done on some of the systems. So tonight the council is going to look at what is the appropriate selling price for that building.
The St. Joseph city hall is currently listed for $569,000.
We do plan to have a contract with a listing agent. It could be somebody different. It depends if the city wants to keep it on the market. The city could use it as an incubator type business. Some businesses are looking for lease spaces, does that become an option?
Back in April of 2016, Collegeville Community Credit Union announced plans to buy the building, but in July of that year, the sale fell apart.