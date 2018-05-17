St. Joseph Appoints Interim Councilor

ST. JOSEPH -- There's a new city councilor in St. Joseph, Anne Buckvold was picked by the council during a special interview session Thursday night.

She takes over the seat left vacant by the resignation of Matt Killam.

Buckvold was one of eight candidates interviewed. She has a master's degree from the University of Maine.

Buckvold has been a St. Joseph resident for 11 years. She has experience in teaching and has served on a few public bodies. These include the St. Joseph Parks Board, St. Cloud MetroBus Advisory Committee and Stearns County Human Services Advisory Committee.