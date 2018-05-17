St. Joseph Appoints Interim Councilor
ST. JOSEPH -- There's a new city councilor in St. Joseph, Anne Buckvold was picked by the council during a special interview session Thursday night.
She takes over the seat left vacant by the resignation of Matt Killam.
Buckvold was one of eight candidates interviewed. She has a master's degree from the University of Maine.
Buckvold has been a St. Joseph resident for 11 years. She has experience in teaching and has served on a few public bodies. These include the St. Joseph Parks Board, St. Cloud MetroBus Advisory Committee and Stearns County Human Services Advisory Committee.
Buckvold starts her term in June. Her seat is up for election in November.