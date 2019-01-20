St. John’s Winning Streak Come to an End

The St. John’s University basketball ended their 12 game win streak against Carleton in Northfield on Saturday.

The first half of play for SJU was solid. They entered the break with a comfortable 32-27 lead. That all changed in the second half. Carleton turned a six-point deficit into a lead of their own and outscored the Johnnies 39-31.

St. John’s got within two points after a layup and a steal in the final seconds. On their way to the basket with what would have been the game-tying drive, the Johnnies were called for traveling. The Knights netted one more free throw, time ran out, and the Johnnies lost, 66-63.

Oakley Baker led the team in scoring with 16 points. Zach Hanson scored 14 and Jubie Alade added 10.

The Johnnies fall to 13-2 and 9-1 MIAC. They will return to action on Monday, Jan 21st when they host the University of St. Thomas.