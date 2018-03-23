St. John’s University Syrup Festival Offers Delicious Treat

COLLEGEVILLE -- An annual tradition to help celebrate the start of Spring kicks off at St. John's University Saturday.

The Maple Syrup Festival has been a time honored tradition at the arboretum for almost 20 years.

Kyle Rauch is the Environmental Education Coordinator for St. John's Outdoor University. He says they really try to get the kids involved with many of their activities.

"We'll lead them through some tapping demonstration and ask for volunteers to do the drilling, tapping in the spiels, as well as taking buckets and collecting sap from different trees."

Besides tapping the trees, there will be horse-drawn rides, demonstrations, and hot maple syrup sundaes to enjoy.

Rauch says they have about 1,500 taps spread throughout the woods for collecting sap. He says during the six week season, it's not uncommon to make hundreds of gallons of maple syrup.

"Over the course of the season, we averaged right around 300 gallons of maple syrup and that is weather dependent. We've had low years of just a couple dozen of gallons and high years where it gets to over 500 gallons of syrup."

The entire festival takes place outdoors and will happen rain or shine so dress accordingly.