St. Croix River Likely to Peak, Sparing Cities From Floods

STILLWATER, Minn. (AP) _ An eastern Minnesota city will likely be safe from a

rising St. Croix River after a powerful rainstorm flooded areas north of it.

Torrential rains last weekend saw a northwestern Wisconsin dam fail, washing out

roads and causing river levels to rise more than 100 miles downstream near the city of Stillwater. National Weather Service forecasters predict the river will peak at 85 feet on Friday -- about 2 feet short of Stillwater's flooding stage -- before retreating.

Still, some city officials are skeptical after nervously watching the river

slowly rise all week.