St. Cloud’s Willie Jett Reflects on School Year [AUDIO]

St. Cloud School Superintendent Willie Jett joined me on WJON today. He reflected on the accomplishments of the past year and discussed the soon-to-be graduates. Willie also gave me an update on the construction process of the new Tech High School building, Quarry View and the transition of the administration offices from Apollo to their new location in Waite Park. Willie also talked about the loss of long time football coach Gregg Martig. Listen to the conversation below.