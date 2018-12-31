ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud-based printing company is acquiring its long-time competitor.

Rengel Printing Company has bought out Continental Press. Continental Press has been a local business peer for over 70 years.

The deal will be official by the end of 2018. When everything is finalized it will bring two family-owned businesses together. Kurt Rothstein is the co-owner of Continental Press. He says bringing the two companies together will help them both better serve the St. Cloud area.

"This decision felt right to us. We're both small, multi-generational family-run businesses. We have a similar philosophy on how we care for our employees, clients and community. There was a comfort level already established, even though we've technically been competitors for years."

Pete and LaRae Rengel are the owners of Rengel Printing Company. They as well believe the merge will be a benefit for the community.

"We've always viewed Continental as a friend in the industry. Coming together now solidifies how good our relationship has been over the years. We believe this will create more opportunities for our customers and employees."

Rengel Printing's staff will increase from 24 employees to 35 employees with the addition of Continental's team.

Rengel Printing's office is in the Pantown area of St. Cloud at 1922 7th Street North.