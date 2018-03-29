St. Cloud’s Pathways 4 Youth Seeks Volunteers

ST. CLOUD -- A resource center for homeless youth in St. Cloud is ready to open its doors but it needs a few more helping hands to do so.

Pathways 4 Youth is looking for volunteers to join its team. Lisa Jacobson is the executive director of the facility. She says they have several different volunteer positions open.

"Whether someone wants to work directly with youth as a mentor, work at our front desk to great youth people, work on our donations team to accept donations and organize them in our pantry and our clothing closet."

Pathways 4 Youth features a food and hygiene pantry, access to clothing, medical professionals, showers, computer access, a kitchen and dining area. The center also has professionals to help youth with researching different careers.

"There will be case managers here to help them figure out what's next whether that would be to finish school, to get a job, to find a career pathway."

Many people often think homeless youth don't really exist or if they do, there aren't very many. Jacobson says this is a common misconception.

"Most kids don't want to look homeless. So you can't necessarily see a crowd of young people and pick out a homeless youth. That's why many people think that it's a made-up problem. I'm here to tell you that it's real and it's right here."

The center will be for 16-23-year-olds experiencing homelessness in the St. Cloud metro area. Pathways 4 Youth is in the Youth for Christ building at 203 Cooper Avenue North.

The building is supported by the St. Cloud area Rotary and Rotaract Clubs. So far, Pathways 4 Youth has received $300,000 in donations. Once the center opens, their hours will be Monday - Friday 2:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.