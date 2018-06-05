St. Cloud’s Jules’ Bistro Growing, Expanding Restaurant

ST. CLOUD -- A popular downtown St. Cloud restaurant is in the process of nearly doubling in size.

Jules' Bistro is expanding into the former Michalski Law Office space. Co-Owner Donella Westphal says she and her husband Brian Westphal jumped at the chance to expand.

"Our landlord came to us about six weeks ago, and told us that Mike Michalski, who had the law firm on the corner, was retiring and offered us the opportunity to grow our business into that space."

The Westphal's took over Jules' Bistro in April 2017. Since they bought the business they've been busy adding more specialty events into the mix. Westphal says with all of the new events its created a need for more space.

"We do a live music series every Thursday night and we are always packed to capacity. We are excited to be able to have the extra space so more people can attend those events also so our normal guests who just want to come in for a nice quiet dinner will still be able to come in and eat a meal and not be sitting right next to the music."

Jules' Bistro also started a wine and beer dinner event over the past year, which sold out for all five dinners. Westphal says this is another reason why they needed more space.

As for other changes in the works for Jules' Bistro, Westphal says she would like to add some new items to the menu.

"Ryan my kitchen manager and I are just now starting to talk about some small changes that we might be able to make to the menu or some additions. We're hoping down the road to start offering special entrees during the evening, especially during the fall when the Paramount is back to having a full every week schedule."

Westphal says they hope to finish the expansion by August just ahead of their start to their busiest seasons, fall and winter.

Currently, the restaurant is about 1,000 square feet, once the expansion is completed it will add about 750 square feet. Westphal says this will bring their total seating capacity to about 70 seats.

Jules' Bistro first opened in downtown St. Cloud in 2005.