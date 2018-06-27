St. Cloud’s 7th Street South Undergoes Construction

ST. CLOUD -- Work on 7th Street South near Lake George may create some traffic and parking challenges for Summertime By George attendees.

St. Cloud street crews have started the curb and gutter work on 7th Street and a milling of the existing pavement and a new overlay will follow.

The construction will require flaggers to control traffic with one lane for both directions, alternating the east and westbound traffic. Through traffic will be maintained, but you should expect minor traffic delays and are encouraged to find alternate routes.