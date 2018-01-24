St. Cloud Youth Hockey Gets $10K Donation From Wild

ST. CLOUD -- A younger generation of hockey players will benefit thanks to a donation by the Minnesota Wild Foundation.

The Wild donated $10,000 to the St. Cloud Youth Hockey Association during Hockey Day Minnesota. Association President Mike Petroske says they are grateful for the donation and hope it will make a major impact to the sport.

"It's always exciting to get some extra cash to help develop your program and spread the word of hockey and hopefully it will benefit in the long run."

Petroske says there continues to be a lot of smiles on the faces of the young players and their parents.

He says the donation will go towards keeping the cost for the program down and hopes the Hockey Day experience attracts new players.

"We pride ourselves in having an affordable program and I can see the money help keep us in that direction. Hopefully the hockey day experience will help shed some like on how cool hockey is."

The donation was one of two checks presented by the Wild Foundation. Minnesota Hockey also received a $52,000 donation.

Hockey Day Minnesota attracted over 25,000 people to St. Cloud over two days. Bemidji will host next years annual Minnesota hockey holiday.