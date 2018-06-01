St. Cloud YMCA Celebrates One-Year in New Facility

ST. CLOUD -- The St. Cloud YMCA is celebrating their one-year anniversary in their new location with some free classes and activities.

"We have some special yoga classes, another group exercise, open swim, we have a photo booth and we have a balloon artist here today (Friday)."

Executive Director Greg Gack says the St. Cloud Y now has over 17,000 members that do a variety of activities.

"We have over 109 water exercise and land exercise classes that an adult can come and be apart of and we actually have some youth fitness classes that they can be apart of also."

Adults aren't the only ones enjoying the new facility.

"It's been a lot of fun watching all of the different ages use all of the different aspects of our Y."

Looking toward the future, Gack says they want to expand by starting with a new weight program.

"We want to continue to grow but we're also going to partner with our friends here at Lifestyle Health. We're going to launch a pediatric weight management program for youth. We're going to help families, get their families more active."