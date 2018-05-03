St. Cloud Woman Wins $200K on Scratch Game

SAUK RAPIDS -- A St. Cloud woman has a few extra dollars in her purse after winning $200,000 on a Minnesota Lottery scratch game.

Philomena Licciardi won by playing the Lottery’s X scratch game.

Licciardi bought the winning ticket at the Holiday Station store on North Benton Drive in Sauk Rapids. The store will now receive a $1,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Licciardi claimed her prize at the Minnesota Lottery headquarters in Roseville April 30.

