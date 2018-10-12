St. Cloud Woman Sent to Prison, More Felonies Pending

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud woman who was wanted on numerous arrest warrants and found in Indiana has been sentenced for probation violations.

Thirty-one-year-old Tiesha Moore has been sentenced to one year and 10 months in prison for probation violations on forged check charges from 2016. She'll get credit for 250 days already served.

Moore still has several felony files from 2017 moving through the court system. She faces one felony count of theft stemming from incidents on October 8th and October 9th at the St. Cloud and Sartell Walmart stores where she is accused of stealing customers' purses.

The 31-year-old is charged with theft and illegally using a stolen bank card from an incident June 2nd where she allegedly stole $5,000 from a woman's purse and used her bank card at St. Cloud area businesses.

Moore faces two felony counts of DWI from April 2017 and in another case two counts of felony domestic assault for allegedly punching a man in the lobby of the St. Cloud Police station in November.

The remaining charge is one felony count of wrongfully obtaining assistance for allegedly receiving medical assistance and food stamps while employed in late 2016 and early 2017.

Moore's next hearing on the remaining charges is scheduled for November 15th.