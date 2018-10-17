St. Cloud Woman Identified in Fatal Crash With Semi

ST. CLOUD -- St. Cloud Police have released the name of the woman killed in a crash on Stearns County Road 75 Tuesday. Police say 29-year-old Amina Mohamed Abdi of St. Cloud died in the crash when her vehicle collided with a semi.

The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. when authorities say Abdi was heading south in the northbound lane. She was the only person in the car. The driver of the semi, 28-year-old Cody Richert of Becker was not hurt.

The crash forced County Road 75 to be shut down for several hours between Opportunity Drive and 240th Street.