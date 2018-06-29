St. Cloud Woman Hurt in Crash on Highway 15

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud woman was hurt in a crash on Highway 15. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just before 5:30 p.m. Thursday on northbound Highway 15, just north of the 8th Street intersection in St. Cloud.

Both vehicles were going in the same direction when traffic began to slow for the light at 12th Street.

Troopers say the vehicle driven by 23-year-old Hannah Melin of St. Cloud ran into the back of a jeep driven by 39-year-old Richard Hoke of Sartell.