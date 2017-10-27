St. Cloud Woman Hurt in Crash in West Central Minnesota

LOWRY - A St. Cloud woman was among three people hurt in a crash in west central Minnesota. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened at about 7:20 a.m. Friday morning on Highway 14, just north of Lowry, in Pope County.

Twenty-three-year-old Natasha Pulliam of St. Cloud was driving south when she lost control of her car, crossed the center line, and struck another vehicle. The second vehicle was driven by 20-year-old Riley Winter of Alexandria. His passenger was 21-year-old Chelsea Maile-Galvan of Starbuck.