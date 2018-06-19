St. Cloud Woman Hurt in Crash at Highway 23 Intersection

SAUK RAPIDS -- A St. Cloud woman was taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Benton County's Minden Township Tuesday afternoon.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 21-year-old Ismahan Abdi was northbound on 35th Avenue Northeast just after 1:30 p.m. when she tried crossing Highway 23 and was struck by an eastbound car.

Abdi was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the other car, 69-year-old Daniel Kepner of St. Cloud was not hurt.

