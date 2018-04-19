St. Cloud Woman Hurt in Benton County Crash

DUELM -- A St. Cloud woman was taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash Thursday morning.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 23-year-old Ashley Henderson of St. Cloud was stopped at the intersection of Highway 95 and Benton County Road 62, waiting to make a left turn when her car was rear-ended by an SUV.

The driver of the SUV, 33-year-old Krystal Ulm of St. Cloud was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Road conditions were dry when the crash happened just before 7:00 a.m.

Henderson was not hurt in the crash.