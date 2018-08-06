St. Cloud Woman Cited in Rear End Crash

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud woman was cited for causing a crash in North St. Cloud.

The incident happened Saturday just before 8:30 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 23 and 33rd Avenue North.

St. Cloud Police say a motorcycle, driven by 54-year-old Mark Kiess of Waite Park, was stopped at the intersection when it was hit from behind by a Honda Civic.

The driver of the Civic was 40-year-old Katie Kissner of St. Cloud.

Kiess was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Kissner was cited for distracted driving and no current proof of insurance.