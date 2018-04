Photo: Richard Leguil, WJON

ST. CLOUD -- You can learn more about veterans benefits programs at the St. Cloud VA, Monday.

A meeting is being held at 4:00 p.m. in the auditorium to talk about enrollment in VA health care and other benefits available to veterans.

A public forum will also take place at 5:00 p.m. that will focus on improving VA services. VA staff will be available to answer questions during the meeting.