ST. CLOUD -- Local veterans will be honored for their service at the St. Cloud VA Monday.

The St. Cloud Metropolitan Veterans Council is holding a Veterans Day program for veterans, their families and members of the community.

The program begins at 1:30 p.m. in the auditorium in Building 8 on the St. Cloud VA campus.

Parking is available to the north and east side of Building 8. A reception will immediately follow the program.