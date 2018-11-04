St. Cloud VA to Hold Town Hall Meeting for Veterans

ST. CLOUD-- Local veterans will soon have a chance to discuss what is working and what can be improved in the St. Cloud VA Health Care System.

The St. Cloud VA Medical Center is hosting a town hall meeting at 5:00 p.m. on Monday in their auditorium. The town hall meeting is a public forum focused on improving VA health care services and programs.

Veterans can learn about what they earned because of their military service. VA staff members will be around to discuss enrollment and provide information on benefits.

Robert P. McDivitt , newly-appointed Director of the VA Midwest Health Care System, is also scheduled to attend.