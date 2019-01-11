St. Cloud VA Names Acting Director

ST. CLOUD -- The St. Cloud VA has named the man who'll lead them for the time being, Heath Streck will be the center's new acting director.

Streck will take over his new role Monday.

He's been the Associate Director of Operations in the Iowa City VA since 2014. He started as the Chief Financial Officer for the VA Central Iowa Health Care System in 2009. Before joining the VA in 2009, he served over 29 years in the Army, Army National Guard and Army Reserve.

Former director Stephen Black will be taking over a similar position in Louisville, Kentucky, his last day is January 19.