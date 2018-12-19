St. Cloud VA Medical Director Leaving

ST. CLOUD -- The medical director of the St. Cloud VA campus is leaving. Stephen Black will be taking over a similar position in Louisville, Kentucky.

Black joined the St. Cloud VA in April 2017 after working as the medical director of the Durham VA Health Care System. He says leaving St. Cloud is bittersweet.

I tell everybody this is the most joy I've found in a job in my entire career. This is a tough break for us, but also an exciting opportunity.

Black's official last day is January 19th. He says he's learned a lot in his short time in St. Cloud, and hopes to bring the same culture and excellence into his new job.

I've learned a lot about how to analyze culture and bring people together for a common cause. I've learned a lot of great lessons and I know what excellence looks like now. Wherever I go, if it can look like St. Cloud I know we're doing something right.

VA Public Affairs Officer Barry Venable says a search has already begun to find a new medical director, and an interim director will be named until the position is filled.

The St. Cloud VA Operates three Community Based Outpatient Clinics in Alexandria, Brainerd and Montevideo.