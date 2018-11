ST. CLOUD-- Central Minnesota veterans looking for work will have an opportunity to connect with employers on Thursday.

The St. Cloud Area Veteran Employment Connection Group is hosting a job fair from 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. in the St. Cloud VA Building 8 auditorium.

Twenty-seven area businesses looking to fill job openings with veterans will be there.

The job fair is open to all veterans and advance registration is not required.