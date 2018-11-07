St. Cloud VA Hosting Mental Health Recovery Night

ST. CLOUD-- Veterans looking for support in their mental health recovery will soon have an easy opportunity to find it.

The St. Cloud VA is hosting a Recovery Night in their Building 8 Auditorium on Thursday night. From 6:00 p.m.-7:30 p.m. veterans, their family members, and community members interested in supporting them are invited to attend.

The event will feature a resource fair and multiple veterans sharing their stories of hope, success, and resilience.

The peer-led event focuses on the idea that veterans with mental illness can regain the capacity to live a meaningful life and thrive in their communities.