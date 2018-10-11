St. Cloud VA Holding Informational Session on Veteran Services

ST. CLOUD -- Learning how to use the VA system just got a whole lot easier. VA healthcare enrollment provides a lifetime of benefits to Veterans and their families, but accessing these benefits can be confusing.

Beginning Friday the St. Cloud VA Medical Center will be hosting a series of informal patient orientation classes. These so-called "Coffee Talks" will focus on eligibility, accessing systems of care, and answering questions.

Enrolled Veterans, recently transitioned service members, and Veterans who are new to the VA are all welcome.

The talks will be held at the St. Cloud VA Medical Center from 2:00-3:00 p.m in Building 4, Room 114.

If you are unable to go in person you can dial-in at (800)- 767-1750, participant code 11242#.

Additional sessions will take place in November and December.