St. Cloud VA Hiring, Hosting Career Fair

ST. CLOUD -- An organization in the Granite City is looking to hire more staff.

The St. Cloud VA is hosting a career fair this Saturday. The event will run from 9:00 a.m. - noon at the main entrance to their campus.

The VA is looking to fill nursing, medical clerk and clinical social work positions. The fair will feature an information session to teach people about the federal hiring process. Human resource staff will also be available to answer questions.

Other information on benefits, advancement opportunities and pay scales will also be available at the event.

Pre-registration for the career fair is not required. However, you are encouraged to bring a copy of your resume or CV and a laptop so you can set up an account in the VA's electronic hiring system.