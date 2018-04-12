St. Cloud VA Expanding Education for New Veterans and Enrollees

ST. CLOUD -- To better take care of our local veterans the St. Cloud VA is adding two classes to help train and educated veterans, on both their health and VA benefits.

The "Patient Orientation Coffee Talk" class is the one built around benefits. It will help vets figure out their Va eligibility and the "nuts and bolts" of using VA care systems. That class is Friday from 2:00 p.m. - 3:30 p.m. in building 4, room 114.

The "Introduction to Whole Health" class takes on a fundamental approach to health care. This is centered around mental health and stems from a January executive order signed by President Donald Trump . That class is April 16th from 10:00 a.m. - Noon in building 4, room 114.

No pre-registration is required for either class.