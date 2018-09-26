St. Cloud Toys for Tots Looking for Donations, Volunteers

ST. CLOUD -- Christmas is still about three months away, but at least one local organization is already ramping up for the holiday. The St. Cloud Marines Toys for Tots program is looking for financial donations now.

Start thinking about it now. Maybe there's a financial donation that can be generated. The Marines Toys for Tots program ends up purchasing a lot of toys with the financial contributions that are made to the program.

Coordinator Bob Ringstrom says the easiest way to make a contribution is with the "donate" button on their website.

Later in the season, you'll start to see over 200 toy drop boxes at businesses around town.

The distribution of those toys will take place at Catholic Charities in mid-November. Ringstrom says if you'd like to volunteer during the toy distribution days you can do that now on their website as well.