St. Cloud: The Worst City To Live In Minnesota? I Disagree

I LOVE ST. CLOUD

Sometimes statistics alone don't give you a clear picture of a city. I for one, love St. Cloud. I love it so much that I bought a home here in June of this year. As a country girl from Princeton, I love that it has lovely natural resources all around, a diverse population of different cultures and interesting people, lots of opportunity for jobs, and plenty of activities for anyone; whether they love being outdoors or in; we have shopping, dining, beautiful downtown theaters, and so much more. Maybe my view is scued as I lived in a very country city in West Liberty Kentucky for many years, but I love the fact that there is so much to do here, and still within close proximity to the Twin Cities, and our beautiful countryside.

I thought that we were just nominated as one of the Best Places To Live in Minnesota? According to a report in 24/7 Wallstreet , based on certain statistics, we are considered by them to be the worst place to live in the state.

The article compared just 11 cities in Minnesota with other cities in Minnesota, not the United States as a whole. They then used statistics on: Crime, Environment, Health, Economy, Education, Housing, Infrastructure and Leisure.

WHAT DO YOU THINK?

Do you agree? Or disagree? Do you think the study is accurate? Out of ALL the places to live in Minnesota, do you agree that St. Cloud is the worst? Maybe I'm missing something; but I love it here. What can I say. Send me your opinions to: Kelly@minnesotasnewcountry.com.