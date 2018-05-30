St. Cloud Teen Arrested After Running From Police

ST. CLOUD -- A traffic stop on the St. Cloud State University campus Wednesday led to a foot chase and arrest of a 15-year-old girl from St. Cloud.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says around 11:30 a.m. a deputy was running seatbelt enforcement when he pulled over a vehicle, just east of the 5th Avenue roundabout on the SCSU campus. The driver was identified and didn't have a license. The 15-year-old passenger had a juvenile warrant for her arrest.

While attempting the arrest, the passenger fled toward Eastmen Hall, heading to the Mississippi River. St. Cloud Police helped find the girl with the help of a drone. When the girl was found in the river, fire crews with rescue boats were called in to retrieve her.

She was arrested on the riverbank. She will be cited with fleeing a police officer on foot and not wearing a seatbelt.