St. Cloud Symphony Provides Fun for the Entire Family

ST. CLOUD - A variety of showtimes and special guests are helping the St. Cloud Symphony make the holidays festive for everyone.

Brian Dowdy of the St. Cloud Symphony Orchestra says he wanted the listeners to be engaged in this year's show by telling their favorite stories from the holiday season.

"I really wanted to hear some of the stories directly from our audience members, musicians, and supporters. We asked those folks to submit some of their favorite memories around the Holiday season. So on Saturday when we play, we will tell those stories through the music."

The concert is Saturday at Ritsche Auditorium on the St. Cloud State University campus. The first concert starts at 10:00 a.m and the second at 3:00 p.m.

Dowdy says the orchestra will have a few special guests to help entertain you during the concert.

"We are so pleased to have the (St. John's) Boys Choir. They are just a musical pillar of this community. They are such talented kids and they're wonderful singers."