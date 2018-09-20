St. Cloud Symphony Orchestra’s ‘Preview’ Concert Set For Friday

ST. CLOUD -- The St. Cloud Symphony Orchestra is holding their annual preview concert Friday, with special guests The Killer Vees.

Brian Dowdy is the Artistic Director and Principal Conductor of the orchestra. He says the first half of their preview concert will be like the others , a preview of their upcoming season of songs.

Dowdy says the second half of the concert Friday is where they bring on The Killer Vees, so fans of both acts can hear them in a new way.

"The second half of the concert is a chance for audiences new and returning, to hear the symphony in a different way. In this case, collaborating with The Killer Vees. We'll join forces to perform music by Niel Diamond and Bobby Vee."

He says it will be a cool mash-up of different styles of music.

"The orchestra is the backup band for the band. And it's a really cool intersection of sound and musical genres."

The orchestra's Diamonds and Dust show starts at 7:30 p.m. at Ritsche Auditorium on the St. Cloud State University Campus.

Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for students.