St. Cloud State Wrestling Team Wins National Championship
CEDAR RAPIDS, IOWA -- The St. Cloud State University wrestling team (19-0, 8-0 NSIC) completed a perfect season by capturing its third NCAA Division II national championship on Saturday in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
The Huskies finished the two-day tournament at the U.S. Cellular Center with a team total of 92.5 points, which edged runner-up and defending national champ Notre Dame (Ohio), which had 84.0 points.
This marks SCSU's third national title in the past four seasons as the Huskies also won NCAA DII titles in 2015 and 2016.