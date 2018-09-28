St. Cloud State University Holding Sri Lankan Night Saturday

ST. CLOUD -- You can learn about, and partake in the culture and history of Sri Lanka this weekend at St. Cloud State University.

The celebration kicks off with a show Saturday at 5:30 p.m. in Ritsche Auditorium followed by food in the Atwood Ballroom. The Sri Lankan student organization will share Sri Lanka's culture through dances, music and folklore.

You can buy tickets in Atwood Memorial Center, they're $8 for students, and $10 for everyone else, in advance. They're $10 at the door.

The Sri Lankan student organization has been an active organization for 10 years at SCSU.