St. Cloud State Hockey Ranked #4

The St. Cloud State men's hockey team is ranked #4 in the latest USA Today/US Hockey preseason poll. The Huskies are ranked #6 in the USCHO.com preseason poll.

The Huskies are coached by first year head coach Brett Larson. The Huskies are the defending NCHC regular season champs and they finished the 2017-18 season with a 25-9-6 overall record and a top mark of 16-4-4 in the NCHC.

St. Cloud State will open play Sunday at home against Mount Royal at 5:00 p.m., pregame on River 96.7 at 4:30. The first Brett Larson show of the year will be next Monday at 6-7 p.m. live from the Green Mill. Hear it on River 96.7 FM.