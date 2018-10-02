St. Cloud State Hockey Ranked #4
The St. Cloud State men's hockey team is ranked #4 in the latest USA Today/US Hockey preseason poll. The Huskies are ranked #6 in the USCHO.com preseason poll.
The Huskies are coached by first year head coach Brett Larson. The Huskies are the defending NCHC regular season champs and they finished the 2017-18 season with a 25-9-6 overall record and a top mark of 16-4-4 in the NCHC.
St. Cloud State will open play Sunday at home against Mount Royal at 5:00 p.m., pregame on River 96.7 at 4:30. The first Brett Larson show of the year will be next Monday at 6-7 p.m. live from the Green Mill. Hear it on River 96.7 FM.
|Rank
|School
|Final 2017-18 Rank
|2017-18 Record
|Weeks in Top 15
|1.
|University of Minnesota Duluth, 505 (30)
|3
|25-16-3
|1
|2.
|Ohio State University, 456 (3)
|2
|26-10-5
|1
|3.
|University of Notre Dame, 431
|1
|28-10-2
|1
|4.
|St. Cloud State University, 379 (1)
|6
|25-9-6
|1
|5.
|Providence College, 369
|8
|24-12-4
|1
|6.
|University of Michigan, 355
|4
|22-15-3
|1
|7.
|Cornell University, 296
|7
|25-6-2
|1
|8.
|Boston University, 243
|11
|22-14-4
|1
|9.
|Boston College, 233
|--
|20-14-3
|1
|10.
|Minnesota State University, 189
|9
|29-10-1
|1
|11.
|University of Denver, 153
|5
|23-10-8
|1
|12.
|University of North Dakota, 147
|--
|17-13-10
|1
|13.
|University of Minnesota, 100
|--
|19-17-2
|1
|14.
|Princeton University, 72
|--
|19-13-4
|1
|15.
|Penn State University, 45
|13
|18-15-5
|1