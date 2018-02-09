St. Cloud Sportsmen’s Show Has Something For Everyone [VIDEO]

ST. CLOUD -- If you're a fan of the great outdoors there is something for you inside the River's Edge Convention Center this weekend.

The St. Cloud Sportsmen's Show is back for its 30th year. Show Manager Barry Cenaiko says it's been fun to watch the show grow the past 30 years.

"We started at the original Civic Center, we filled it up with boats and it was a good show. When we came into River's Edge we doubled our size, filled it up with in two years and it's been a big show."

Walk inside and you'll find everything from clothing, fishing, hunting and everything that has to do with the outdoors.

"Everywhere you turn, there is something new at the show to look at."

Tickets for the show are $7.00 for adults, $2.50 for kids 6-12 and kids 5 and under are free. You can pick up tickets inside the River's Edge Convention Center.

The St. Cloud Sportsmen's Show runs Friday until 9:00 p.m., Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Sunday 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.