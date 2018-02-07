St. Cloud Sportsmen’s Show Celebrates 30th Anniversary

BY JAMES GERCHY, OUTDOORS WRITER | SPECIAL TO TOWNSQUARE MEDIA

ST. CLOUD -- The St. Cloud Sportsmen’s Show opens Friday, February 9th for a three-day run at the Rivers Edge Convention Center. This year marks the 30th Anniversary of the St. Cloud Sportsmen’s Show that has doubled in size since it first opened in 1988.

Show attendees can take advantage of the knowledge and experience of the two featured seminar speakers professional hunter Todd Amenrud and professional angler Ted Tagasaki.

Amenrud has spent a lifetime studying the habits of whitetail deer and perfecting ways to increase hunting success. His two seminars, “How to Attract and Hold Bucks In Your Hunting Area” and “Secrets to Putting You Closer to Mature Bucks” are certain to improve your chances at your hunting camp.

While you are thinking about those wild whitetails, you can stroll by the Steve Porter live whitetail display and see in-person “Heart Attack”, the 30-point buck, and other giant ‘live’ whitetail deer.

Tagasaki was recently inducted into the Freshwater Fishing Hall of Fame for his contributions to the angling industry. His topics will include “Live Bait Rigging Tips” and “Weed Walleye…Why and How”.

Both speakers are scheduled throughout the day. You can view that schedule and get more information on the show at the Sportsman’s Show website where you can also print out a coupon for $1 off admission.

“The ever-popular live trout fishing will be open every day for family fishing fun” according to second-generation show promoter Barry Cenaiko. “We’re proud to bring the ‘outdoors’ indoors to the people of central Minnesota.”

Billed as central Minnesota’s largest and best Sportsmen’s show, you will find resorts, lodges and camps from the Midwest and Canada. Get show pricing on the newest fishing boats and pontoons, tackle and electronics and more, And RV Show pricing on campers and trailers by the area’s best dealers, including an expanded display by Pleasureland RV.