ST. CLOUD -- The first of four people charged with sex trafficking crimes involving a 17-year-old girl has been sentenced. A Stearns County judge sentenced 27-year-old Ashley Pick-Gassama to seven-and-a-half years in prison. She must also register as a predatory offender.

Pick-Gassama pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting the promotion of prostitution of someone under 18-years-old last November.

The charging complaint against Pick-Gassama alleged that she and co-defendants Jaemie Drum and Deandre Jones took the girl up to Fargo last summer to provide sex for money.

Records show the girl didn't want to go but Drum referenced previous threats to her family.

The teen was arrested in Fargo on July 13th after working in the area for several hours. Investigators say the victim said Pick-Gassama discussed how the girl could make more money, provided her with a capsule that would help her stay awake, and bought her condoms. The girl said she made $900 for four hours of work and that Pick-Gassama took the money.

The teen also said she went on other calls making $250 on one call and $150 on another, and Drum took that money.

Fargo police stopped a vehicle driven by Jones and arrested the teen. She told officers Jones was also getting a share of the money she made.

Jones, Drum and a fourth defendant, Alan Woods , have future court dates scheduled.