St. Cloud Sealcoating Schedule Announced, Slowdowns Expected

ST. CLOUD -- Some busy St. Cloud streets will be getting some preventive maintenance next week.

Crews will be out sealcoating 9th Avenue South/Clearwater Road, University Drive and East St. Germain Street.

Streets in the south St. Cloud neighborhoods of Quarry Woods, Deer Creek Crossing and Bear Ridge will also have sealcoating work done next week.

Through traffic will be maintained, but alternate routes are encouraged to avoid delays.

The work should be completed by the end of the week, weather permitting.